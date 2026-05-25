Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Independence Day

25 May 2026 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we, the Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, extend to You our warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes.

Under Your leadership, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its role as an important contributor to international dialogue, multilateral cooperation and global engagement. The remarkable transformation and growing international standing of the country are a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people and of admiration among friends of Azerbaijan around the world.

We would also like to congratulate You on the successful organization of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, which once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's capacity to host major global gatherings dedicated to addressing the most pressing challenges of our time.

As You emphasized during the XIII Global Baku Forum this March, calling upon the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to remain actively engaged in addressing global challenges, the Center was honored to contribute meaningfully to the World Urban Forum through the active participation of more than 15 Members, who led and participated in discussions and sessions throughout the Forum.

We remain deeply grateful for Your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and for Your vison in promoting dialogue, bridge-building and international cooperation during a period of growing global uncertainty.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and our sincere wishes for peace, prosperity and continued success for the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga,

Co-chair of NGIC, President of Latvia (1999-2007)



Ismail Serageldin

Co-chair of NGIC, Vice-President of the World Bank (1992-2000)



Maria Fernanda Espinosa

President of the 73rd Session of the UNGA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador (2017-2018)



Romano Prodi

Prime Minister of Italy (2006-2008), President of the European Commission (1999-2004)



Boris Tadic

President of Serbia (2004-2012)



Charles Michel

President Emeritus of the European Council, Prime Minister of Belgium (2014-2019)



Yves Leterme

Prime Minister of Belgium (2008, 2009-2011)



Amre Moussa

Secretary-General of the Arab League (2001-2011)



Benita Ferrero-Waldner

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria (2000-2004)



Zlatko Lagumdzija

Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001-2002)



Petar Stoyanov

President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)



Volkan Bozkir

President of the 75th UN General Assembly



Jean Baderschneider

Board of Directors, Fortescue Ltd; former Vice-President of ExxonMobil



Filip Vujanovic

President of Montenegro (2003-2018)



Ivo Josipovic

President of Croatia (2010-2015)



Eka Tkeshelashvili

Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia (2010-2012)



Borut Pahor

President of Slovenia (2012-2022)



Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

President of Croatia (2015-2020)



Valdis Zatlers

President of Latvia (2007-2011)



Mladen Ivanic

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2016-2017; 2014-2015



Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (2004-2014)



Csaba Korosi

President of the 77th UN General Assembly



Milica Pejanovic-Durisic

Minister of Defense of Montenegro (2012-2016)



Dimitris Avramopoulos

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs & Citizenship (2014-2019)



Laimdota Straujuma

Prime Minister of Latvia (2014-2016)



Kjell Magne Bondevik

Prime Minister of Norway (1997-2000, 2001-2005)