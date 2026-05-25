Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Independence Day
Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we, the Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, extend to You our warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes.
Under Your leadership, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its role as an important contributor to international dialogue, multilateral cooperation and global engagement. The remarkable transformation and growing international standing of the country are a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people and of admiration among friends of Azerbaijan around the world.
We would also like to congratulate You on the successful organization of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, which once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's capacity to host major global gatherings dedicated to addressing the most pressing challenges of our time.
As You emphasized during the XIII Global Baku Forum this March, calling upon the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to remain actively engaged in addressing global challenges, the Center was honored to contribute meaningfully to the World Urban Forum through the active participation of more than 15 Members, who led and participated in discussions and sessions throughout the Forum.
We remain deeply grateful for Your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and for Your vison in promoting dialogue, bridge-building and international cooperation during a period of growing global uncertainty.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and our sincere wishes for peace, prosperity and continued success for the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.
Vaira Vike-Freiberga,
Co-chair of NGIC, President of Latvia (1999-2007)
Ismail Serageldin
Co-chair of NGIC, Vice-President of the World Bank (1992-2000)
Maria Fernanda Espinosa
President of the 73rd Session of the UNGA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador (2017-2018)
Romano Prodi
Prime Minister of Italy (2006-2008), President of the European Commission (1999-2004)
Boris Tadic
President of Serbia (2004-2012)
Charles Michel
President Emeritus of the European Council, Prime Minister of Belgium (2014-2019)
Yves Leterme
Prime Minister of Belgium (2008, 2009-2011)
Amre Moussa
Secretary-General of the Arab League (2001-2011)
Benita Ferrero-Waldner
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria (2000-2004)
Zlatko Lagumdzija
Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001-2002)
Petar Stoyanov
President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)
Volkan Bozkir
President of the 75th UN General Assembly
Jean Baderschneider
Board of Directors, Fortescue Ltd; former Vice-President of ExxonMobil
Filip Vujanovic
President of Montenegro (2003-2018)
Ivo Josipovic
President of Croatia (2010-2015)
Eka Tkeshelashvili
Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia (2010-2012)
Borut Pahor
President of Slovenia (2012-2022)
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic
President of Croatia (2015-2020)
Valdis Zatlers
President of Latvia (2007-2011)
Mladen Ivanic
Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2016-2017; 2014-2015
Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (2004-2014)
Csaba Korosi
President of the 77th UN General Assembly
Milica Pejanovic-Durisic
Minister of Defense of Montenegro (2012-2016)
Dimitris Avramopoulos
European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs & Citizenship (2014-2019)
Laimdota Straujuma
Prime Minister of Latvia (2014-2016)
Kjell Magne Bondevik
Prime Minister of Norway (1997-2000, 2001-2005)
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