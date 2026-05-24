Remembering the brave: Solemn ceremonies held in Baku for fallen servicemen [PHOTOS]

24 May 2026 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Commemorative events have been held in Azerbaijan to honour the memory of Vilayat Mahammad oglu Rustamov and Nurlan Nadir oglu Hasanov, two servicemen who achieved the highest peak of martyrdom while fighting for their homeland.

According to the Ministry of Defence’s press service, the memorial ceremonies took place at the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Centre. The events were attended by ministry officials, public representatives, comrades-in-arms, and the deeply moved family members and relatives of the fallen soldiers.

The ceremonies began with a traditional minute of silence to observe the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, followed by a rendition of the National Anthem.

During the events, attendees were presented with detailed accounts of the exemplary military service and courageous combat paths of both Rustamov and Hasanov. Speakers at the memorial highlighted the exceptional bravery, heroism, and valour displayed by the two servicemen on the battlefield.

Concluding the ceremonies, the family members and relatives of the martyrs expressed their profound gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defence. They praised the state's continuous attention, care, and unwavering commitment to ensuring that the memory of Azerbaijan's fallen heroes is forever held in the highest esteem.