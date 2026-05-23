U.S. and Iran move closer to agreement, Trump says

23 May 2026 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations between the United States and Iran are "getting a lot closer" to reaching a potential agreement, according to remarks made in an interview with CBS News.

Trump said that ongoing diplomatic efforts are progressing positively, adding that "every day it gets better and better," although he declined to provide specific details about the emerging framework.

Sources familiar with the talks told CBS News that the latest proposal under discussion includes the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the unfreezing of Iranian assets held in foreign banks, and the continuation of broader negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement.

The development comes amid intensified diplomatic activity between the two countries, with discussions reportedly focusing on nuclear-related concerns, regional security arrangements, and economic measures, including the possible easing of certain restrictions.

According to sources, Trump is still reviewing multiple proposals and has not made a final decision. He is reportedly consulting with advisers and engaging in discussions with foreign leaders, including officials from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also suggested that developments in the negotiations could be announced soon, saying there "may be news later today" regarding the status of U.S.–Iran talks.