Patricia Scotland: WUF13 further strengthened Baku’s global leadership role

21 May 2026 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

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As the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) entered its penultimate day in Baku, Patricia Scotland, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, praised Azerbaijan’s growing international role and described the country as an emerging regional hub for global dialogue and cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking about her impressions of the forum, Scotland highlighted Azerbaijan’s success in bringing together world leaders, international organizations, and major global institutions under one platform.

“I think that Azerbaijan has done an extraordinary job in bringing so many leaders, so many organisations and agencies together,” she said.

Scotland noted that Azerbaijan had already demonstrated its organizational and diplomatic capacity during COP29, which she described as one of the most successful climate summits in recent years.

“I think Azerbaijan established its ability to do something on this scale when it hosted COP, and that was now considered to be one of the best COPs,” she stated.

According to her, Azerbaijan’s role during COP29 was especially important for developing and vulnerable nations, including small island states that often struggle to make their voices heard on the global stage.

“Not just a bridging COP, but a significant COP where particularly small island developing states really had a voice,” Scotland emphasized.

She added that WUF13 has further strengthened Azerbaijan’s international image and its position as a regional leader capable of hosting major global platforms focused on sustainable development, urbanization, and international cooperation.

“So I think Azerbaijan should be very proud of what it’s done with this WUF13 because it’s another milestone in its journey as a regional leader,” she concluded.