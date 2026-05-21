Mukhtar Babayev highlights sustainability standards at UN Forum

21 May 2026 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The successful hosting of COP29 in Baku has further reinforced Azerbaijan’s dedication to practical climate action and international cooperation.

AzerNEWS reports that this was highlighted by Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, in a video address delivered during the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13). He spoke at the session titled “Preparation of Azerbaijan’s First National Sustainability Standard: Sustainable Practices Standard (SPS).”

Babayev emphasized that discussions held during COP29 underscored the growing importance of integrating implementation mechanisms, resilience, climate finance, and sustainability into development policies.

“We believe that stronger sustainability standards can drive this transition. They can promote more resilient infrastructure, resource efficiency, circular economy approaches, green urban planning, and more responsible production and consumption models. Crucially, sustainability should not be seen as an additional burden. It must be recognized as an investment in long‑term resilience, economic efficiency, and human well‑being. For the preparation of ambitious yet practical standards, it is essential to integrate international experience into national realities,” Babayev stressed.

His remarks underline Azerbaijan’s ambition to position itself as a regional leader in sustainable development, combining global expertise with domestic priorities to build a resilient and climate‑conscious future.