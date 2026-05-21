'Baku Call for Breathable Cities' Communiqué adopted at World Urban Forum [PHOTOS]

21 May 2026 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A high-level forum titled "Breathing Life into the New Urban Agenda: Integrating Air Quality and Green Infrastructure for Sustainable Cities" has been held as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

The forum was organized on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Campaign, in partnership with the Clean Air Fund.

At the opening of the event, a message from Leyla Aliyeva was delivered to participants.

The message emphasized the critical importance of air quality for the health and well-being of urban populations, as well as for ensuring safe living conditions for future generations. It was also underlined that clean air should be a central priority in modern urban development strategies.

The role of the IDEA Campaign was highlighted, including projects such as the "Our Yard" initiative aimed at improving residential courtyards, along with activities related to tree planting, public awareness campaigns, and the promotion of sustainable transport solutions.

Participants also stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to reduce air pollution and create greener, more human-centered cities.

Throughout the forum, speakers discussed the need to integrate air quality management and green infrastructure into urban planning policies, noting their essential contribution to building healthier, more resilient, and sustainable cities.

At the conclusion of the event, the communiqué titled "The Baku Call for Breathable Cities" was adopted.

The forum also featured an exhibition showcasing visual materials from the Clean Air Fund, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and other partners, as well as works from participants of the "Children's Eyes on Earth" international photography competition.