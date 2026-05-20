Bangladesh launches emergency alarms in hospitals

20 May 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Bangladeshi government has announced plans to introduce a centralized emergency alarm system in hospitals to improve the safety and security of healthcare workers and patients, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Bangladesh’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sardar Shakhawat Hossain Bokul, stated on Tuesday that the system will initially be launched on a pilot basis in two major hospitals in the capital, Dhaka, following the Eid al-Adha holiday, which is scheduled for May 28.

According to the minister, the government is also considering the establishment of a permanent police outpost in Dhaka’s Mohakhali district, an area that hosts several important healthcare institutions and government medical agencies.

The new measures come after a series of violent incidents in recent months involving attacks on doctors, hospital administrators, medical staff, and patients in Dhaka and other parts of the country. Authorities say the initiative is intended to provide faster emergency response capabilities and strengthen security inside medical facilities.

Interestingly, hospitals in several countries are increasingly adopting similar “panic alert” systems and digital security technologies as violence against healthcare workers becomes a growing global concern. In some regions, medical staff now face risks comparable to those encountered by emergency responders and law enforcement personnel, particularly during periods of political unrest, overcrowding, or public health crises.