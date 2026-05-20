Deputy FM highlights Middle Corridor’s role in urban connectivity and post-conflict rebuilding

20 May 2026 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

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Yalchin Rafiyev emphasizes that modern urban planning can no longer be separated from broader regional connectivity initiatives, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Rafiyev, Azerbaijan views urban development through the prism of economic, transport, energy, and digital connectivity, all of which are becoming increasingly important in shaping sustainable and competitive cities.

“This event is actually meant to build this linkage because, without any doubt, modern urban planning should also take connectivity into account,” he stated.

He explained that connectivity today consists of three major components, economic and transport links, energy integration, and digital infrastructure, all of which must be considered when countries design future cities and urban spaces.

Rafiyev stressed that such infrastructure is essential not only for domestic development, but also for strengthening regional cooperation projects, particularly the Middle Corridor, which Azerbaijan considers strategically important.

The deputy minister also linked post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur with the broader regional connectivity agenda, noting that rebuilding these territories will contribute directly to the development of transport and infrastructure projects across the region.

“Rebuilding Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur will enable us to build relevant regional connectivity, including transport connectivity that we are talking about,” he noted.

According to Rafiyev, the long-term success of regional infrastructure initiatives depends on the simultaneous development and restoration of surrounding areas capable of sustaining these projects economically and socially.

He underlined that urban diplomacy and infrastructure cooperation can serve as important drivers for regional stability and integration across the South Caucasus and the wider Eurasian region, particularly as discussions surrounding normalization and peace continue to evolve.