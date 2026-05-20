'Music in Museum' project brings traditional sounds to art lovers [PHOTOS]

20 May 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A spectacular concert program has been presented at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The event featured the Folk Instruments Orchestra of the Music College under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. The concert was organized as part of the popular "Music in the Museum" project.

The evening featured some of the finest examples of Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage. The professional performance of traditional folk instruments by students who had mastered the subtleties of national traditional performing arts from their teachers created a remarkable and harmonious atmosphere within the museum space.

The concert was conducted under the direction of artistic director and conductor Parvin Mahmudov.

Talented performers Jamal Aliyev, Farah Aliyeva, Ayshan Umudova, and Yasaman Umudova delighted the audience with their skill and vibrant performances. Thanks to their strong technical preparation and sincere personal interpretation, the young artists succeeded in conveying the character of the musical pieces with great sensitivity.

The live music filled the hall with emotion and left the audience with warm and memorable impressions.

The audience's enthusiastic applause became the best proof of the evening's success, offering listeners another opportunity to feel a living connection with the country's ancient musical traditions.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.