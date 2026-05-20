Ideal smartphone battery capacity named by expert

20 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

For comfortable daily use, it is recommended to choose a smartphone with a battery capacity of at least 4,500 mAh, AzerNEWS reports.

In addition, the device should support fast charging in the range of 65 to 120 watts, according to experts.

“A 4,500 mAh battery is generally sufficient for a full day of regular use. Devices with 5,000–6,000 mAh batteries can easily last one and a half to two days under moderate load. In this case, more capacity is usually better,” Konstantinov explained.

He also noted that charging speed has become an equally important factor. “Fast charging at 65–120 watts is now standard in many mid-range and even some budget smartphones. With this technology, a full charge can take just 30–40 minutes,” he added.

An interesting trend in recent years is that manufacturers are increasingly balancing large battery capacities with ultra-fast charging systems, allowing users to rely less on overnight charging and more on quick “top-ups” during the day.