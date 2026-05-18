Turkish singer captivates WUF13 participants with live musical performance [PHOTOS]

18 May 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Famous Turkish singer Haluk Levent has given a concert as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

During his performance, the artist also highlighted the importance of sustainable cities.

"As the head of the Ahbap Association in Turkiye, I have witnessed firsthand that even safe and beautiful cities can one day face disasters," Haluk Levent noted.

He also totally captivates the session participants with a selection of his most beloved songs.

The concert was met with great enthusiasm and admiration from the audience.

The 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) is currently taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026.

Under the main theme, "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," the forum underscores the urgent need to address the global housing crisis and emphasizes housing as a key driver of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development.

WUF13 provides a dynamic platform for participants to exchange experiences, discuss strategies for sustainable urbanization, and build partnerships to implement innovative solutions in cities of all sizes. Governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society are actively engaged in promoting urban policies that are forward-looking, inclusive, and resilient.

Alongside formal sessions, the forum features exhibitions, workshops, and public events that highlight urban development challenges, foster citizen engagement, and showcase innovative projects from around the world.