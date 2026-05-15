President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to Kazakhstan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

15 May 2026 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 15.

AzerNEWS reports that at the Hazret Sultan International Airport in Turkistan, President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.