National Art Museum presents vibrant exhibition within World Urban Forum [PHOTOS]

18 May 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The exhibition titled "Chronicle of the City of Winds: Baku in the Works of Artists from the 19th to 21st Centuries" has opened its doors at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

The exhibition displays the historical, architectural, and cultural development of Baku from the 19th century to the present day through works of fine art.

Organized within the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan, the exposition features more than 80 works of painting, graphic art, and sculpture.

The exhibition, opened as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) scheduled for May 17-22, includes not only works from the museum's collection but also pieces by contemporary artists.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova, the director of the National Art Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, as well as People's Artist Salhab Mammadov, emphasized that the architectural image of Baku, shaped over centuries, and the city's rich cultural environment occupy a special place in Azerbaijani fine art.

They pointed out that the artworks presented at the exhibition artistically reflect the historical memory of the capital, its urban transformation, and the aesthetic spirit of different eras.

The project not only demonstrates the connection between urban planning, architecture, and fine art, but also creates a visual dialogue between the city's past and its modern development.

As part of the event, Honored Artist Nargiz Karimova, accompanied by international competition laureate Zumrud Alizade, performed memorable songs dedicated to Baku.

The exhibition brings together works by classical and contemporary artists, presenting a multilayered image of the city.

The image of Baku comes alive through the stone streets and architectural monuments of the ancient Icherisheher (The Old City), the industrial panoramas of the oil boom era, the romantic atmosphere of the seaside, and the modern urban skyline.

The exhibition presents a broad artistic panorama from historical depictions of Baku by masters such as Ali bey Huseynzade, Pyotr Vereshchagin, and Ivan Sheblykin to works by outstanding artists Tahir Salakhov, Sattar Bahlulzade, Togrul Narimanbayov, Elmira Shahtakhtinskaya, and others.

Works created in the late 20th and early 21st centuries reflect the rapid transformation of Baku during the independence period, the emergence of a new architectural space, and the rhythm of the modern city. The works of Altay Sadikhzade, Huseyn Hagverdiyev, Museib Amirov, Irina Eldarova, Anar Huseynzade, and other contemporary artists serve as artistic expressions of this new perspective.

The exhibition is also complemented by a multimedia presentation. Archival video footage provided by the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, along with photographic materials displayed via touch screen technology, allows visitors to explore Baku across different historical periods.

The exhibition will remain open to the public through August 31, 2026.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.