AZAL resumes Baku–Nakhchivan flights after weather-related delays

17 May 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Airlines has resumed flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route after recent disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the airline, flights on the route are currently operating according to schedule.

“Passenger safety always remains the top priority for AZAL and all necessary measures are being taken in this direction,” the company said in a statement.

On Saturday, May 16, AZAL postponed flights to and from Nakhchivan due to unfavorable weather conditions observed near Nakhchivan International Airport.