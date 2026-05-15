Another resettlement convoy arrives in Jabrayil and Zangilan [PHOTOS]

15 May 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On May 15, another resettlement convoy was sent to Zangilan city and the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The families being relocated had previously been temporarily accommodated across various regions of the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, five families, totaling 26 people, are moving to Zangilan city, while 107 families, totaling 453 people, are being resettled in Shukurbeyli, Jabrayil district.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude for the comprehensive state support provided to them, thanking President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

They also extended their appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the territories, honoring fallen soldiers, and wishing a speedy recovery to veterans.

Maya Safarova, a former internally displaced person (IDP), said she still remembers the painful days when the occupation forced her family to leave their homeland and live in different places for many years.

She explained that her family was forced to leave Shukurbeyli village in the Jabrayil district in 1993. "My children were still very young. We lived in Baku for many years. Today, I welcome the liberation of our native lands with great joy and pride," Safarova noted.

Safarova emphasized that the long-awaited opportunity to return to their homeland has finally arrived. "Thanks to God, we are reclaiming our place and returning to our village. May God bless our martyrs and grant health to our veterans. We are grateful to our state for giving us this day," she added.

Another former IDP from the Jabrayil district, Akif Ismayilov, expressed similar sentiments. "The joy of returning to our land is indescribable. May God bless our martyrs and give health to our veterans. This return is the result of years of struggle. I wish our President a long life. Thanks to his successful policies and victories, we can return to our village today," Ismayilov said.

He stressed that the purpose of returning is not only to live there but also to rebuild and revitalize their native lands.

"I am also a Karabakh war veteran and participated in the First Karabakh War. I have experienced the hardships and challenges of the battles firsthand. That is why returning to my homeland and participating in reconstruction work feels like a moral duty," Ismayilov added.