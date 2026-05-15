BRICS talks end without joint statement, exposing divisions over Iran war

15 May 2026 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Top diplomats from BRICS nations, including rivals Iran and the United Arab Emirates, failed to issue a joint statement on Friday after a two-day meeting in New Delhi, exposing divisions within the bloc over the war in Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

Host nation India instead released a chair’s statement and outcome document, saying there were “differing views among some members” regarding the situation in West Asia and the Middle East.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran and the UAE.

Iran had pushed for BRICS to condemn the US-Israeli war against it and accused US ally the UAE of involvement in military operations. Tehran has launched missile and drone strikes against the UAE multiple times since the conflict began on February 28.

Without naming the UAE, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference that one BRICS member blocked parts of the proposed statement.

“We only hit American military bases and American military installations which are unfortunately on their soil,” Araghchi said, adding he hoped positions would change before the BRICS leaders’ summit later this year.

“I hope by the time that we come for the summit, they come to a good understanding that Iran is a neighbour ... we have to live with each other,” he said.

The UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India’s statement said BRICS members expressed differing national positions, ranging from calls for an early resolution of the crisis and diplomacy to respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The document also stressed the importance of international law, safe maritime commerce through international waterways, and the protection of civilian infrastructure and lives.

The statement said BRICS ministers reiterated that the Gaza Strip was “an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory” and supported unifying Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

They also reaffirmed support for Palestinian self-determination and an independent Palestinian state.

India noted that one member had reservations about parts of the Gaza section, without identifying the country.

As BRICS chair for 2026, India said member states emphasised unity among developing nations to address global challenges.

“They highlighted the importance of the Global South as a driver of positive change,” the statement said.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, has been heavily affected by Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG supplies normally pass.

Iranian attacks have reportedly caused the deaths of at least three Indian personnel in the waterway, and an India-flagged ship was sunk this week as Araghchi visited New Delhi.

During a brief stop in the UAE on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned attacks on the Gulf country.

“The way the UAE was targeted is unacceptable in any form,” Modi said. “In these difficult circumstances, the restraint and courage you demonstrated are highly commendable.”