Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker visits Uzbekistan for Asian Women’s Forum

14 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova has departed for Uzbekistan to participate in the Second Asian Women’s Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly, the delegation was welcomed at the international airport of Bukhara by member of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis Gulnara Marufova, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, and other officials.

As part of the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is expected to address the official opening ceremony of the Second Asian Women’s Forum and hold a series of bilateral meetings with participating officials and representatives.

The forum is expected to focus on regional cooperation, women’s leadership, and the strengthening of dialogue among Asian countries.