Beatles’ legendary mansion become museum

12 May 2026 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The former London headquarters of The Beatles on Savile Row is set to be transformed into a major museum dedicated to the legendary group, AzerNEWS reports.

The new Beatles Museum, located at 3 Savile Row in central London, is scheduled to open in 2027. Ticket pre-registration has already begun on the band’s official website, attracting strong interest from fans around the world.

The building has deep historical significance for the band. Since 1969, it served as the headquarters of Apple Corps, the company founded by The Beatles. A recording studio was located in the basement, where parts of their final album, Let It Be, were produced. Most famously, in January 1969, the group performed their last live rooftop concert there — an event that has since become one of the most iconic moments in music history.

Paul McCartney commented on the idea behind the museum, saying: “Tourists come to England and they visit Abbey Road, but they can’t really go inside. They end up standing in the street, blocking traffic. So I thought it would be great to create a place where people can actually experience it properly.”

The planned museum experience will begin in the restored basement studio, where visitors can see how the band recorded and worked during their final years. From there, guests will move through different floors, exploring immersive exhibits that recreate key moments from The Beatles’ career. As McCartney described, visitors will eventually reach the rooftop, where they can relive the feeling of the famous final performance.

In addition to exhibition spaces, the building will also include a themed souvenir shop and interactive installations using modern technology such as augmented reality, allowing visitors to “step into” historical recording sessions and concerts.

Interestingly, historians note that Savile Row is traditionally known for luxury tailoring, making the transformation of the building into a music museum a symbolic shift — from classic British fashion to one of the most influential cultural movements of the 20th century.