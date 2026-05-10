Dialogue is not surrender but protection of national interests, Pezeshkian says

10 May 2026 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that dialogue and negotiations should not be interpreted as surrender or retreat, but rather as a means of protecting the rights of the Iranian people and safeguarding national interests, AzerNEWS reports, citing ISNA.

Speaking at a meeting of the working group on addressing the consequences of the recent military conflict, the Iranian president emphasized the resilience and determination of the Iranian nation.

Pezeshkian underlined the importance of providing compensation to civilians affected by the war, stressing that supporting those whose homes were damaged in the attacks remains a key priority for the government.

"The Iranian people will not submit to the enemy," he added.