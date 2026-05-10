Iran warns Strait of Hormuz could be closed to countries who back US resolution

10 May 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has warned that it will block vessels belonging to countries that join U.S.-led sanctions policies from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing IRNA.

Iranian army representative Mohammad Akramini said that Tehran is prepared to take measures against states supporting Washington’s sanctions campaign.

According to Akraminia, countries participating in economic pressure against Iran should not expect unrestricted access through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Earlier Iran has deployed a "mosquito fleet" of hundreds of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, although the boats are armed with light weapons, most also carry short-range missiles capable of damaging ships. For this reason, shipowners are reluctant to transport cargo through the strait.

"Mosquito fleet" is a tactic of using large numbers of small, fast, and relatively cheap boats to pressure larger military or merchant vessels.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.