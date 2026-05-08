South Korean artists set for live show in Baku

8 May 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A K-pop fan experience event will take place in Baku, offering fans a unique and immersive music experience, AzerNEWS reports.

The event will feature live performances, selfie sessions, meet and greet opportunities, soundcheck access, and fansign activities, giving fans the chance to interact more closely with the artists.

South Korean K-pop artists Gunwoo and Henny will headline the concert with an energetic live performance.

The program will also include a special K-pop DJ show by DJ Jason and Doctor SunB, who will bring K-pop, EDM, and techno sounds together to create a vibrant festival atmosphere.

The event will take place on June 7, 2026, at Hayal Kahvesi in Park Bulvar, Baku.

The concert is organized by Korean Shop Baku.

Tickets are available via iTicket.Az, where fans can conveniently purchase their passes online.

The platform provides access to all ticket categories, allowing attendees to choose between Standard, VIP, VIP+, and Ultimate experience options based on their preferred level of access and exclusive benefits.