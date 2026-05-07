Japan secures alternative oil supply route via UAE amid Hormuz Strait risks

7 May 2026 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Japanese government has reached an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to secure an additional supply of 20 million barrels of crude oil through a route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing Nikkei newspaper.

The shipment will be transported via the port of Fujairah, located in the Gulf of Oman and connected by pipeline to oil fields in the UAE. The route allows exports to avoid passage through the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, where maritime risks have recently increased.

Fujairah port has previously been targeted in drone attacks attributed to Iran, raising concerns over the security of alternative supply routes. As a result, Nikkei notes that ensuring stable conditions in the region remains crucial for the reliability of Japan’s emergency import strategy through the facility.

Earlier, at a press conference in Paris, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yoji Muto Akazawa (Rosei Akadzava as cited), stated that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia had pledged to maintain stable oil supplies despite potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, both countries possess alternative export infrastructure that enables them to bypass the chokepoint.

Like the UAE, Saudi Arabia also operates export terminals that allow crude shipments to be routed outside the Strait of Hormuz. Prior to recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Japan’s major crude oil imports were largely sourced from these two Gulf suppliers.

The developments underline Japan’s growing efforts to diversify energy routes amid rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Gulf region.