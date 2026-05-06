Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Astana Grand Slam

6 May 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has confirmed its national judo team for the Astana Grand Slam 2026, set to be held in Kazakhstan on May 8–10, AzerNEWS reports.

The country will field a team of 11 judokas competing across seven weight categories, including six men and five women.

The athletes will be guided by the senior coaches of the men's national team, Elkhan Mammadov and Slavko Tekic, while the women’s team will be led by head coach Amina Abdellatif and senior coach Sasha Hertenrat-Wimar.

A total of 303 athletes from 37 countries will take part in the competition, including 178 men and 125 women. The event is part of the World Judo Tour.

In the men's division, Rashad Yelkiyev and Turan Bayramov will compete in the 66 kg category, Rashid Mammadaliyev in the 73 kg category, Aslan Kotsoev in the 90 kg category, and Jamal Feyziyev together with Ushangi Kokauri in the +100 kg category.

In the women's division, Konul Aliyeva and Shafag Hamidova will compete in the 48 kg category, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva in the 52 kg category, and Sudaba Aghayeva in the 70 kg category.