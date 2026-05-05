Azerbaijani referee inspector invited to UEFA seminar in Berlin

5 May 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Babek Guliyev, an international-level referee inspector from Azerbaijan, has received an invitation from UEFA, AzerNEWS reports.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) informs that he will take part in a seminar organized by UEFA for referee inspectors in Berlin, the capital of Germany.

The event will be held from May 11 to May 13.

It is expected that 70 UEFA-accredited referee inspectors from different European countries will participate in the seminar.

Formed in 1992, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.