Republican Randy Fine faces backlash over saying 'Armenians shouldn't serve in Congress'

5 May 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Randy Fine has come under widespread criticism following remarks suggesting that Armenians should not serve in the U.S. Congress, amid an already contentious primary race, AzerNEWS reports.

Fine is currently facing a challenge from Dan Bilzerian, a controversial figure known for his online presence and polarizing statements. Bilzerian, who is of Armenian origin and holds dual citizenship, has also been criticized for views linked to antisemitism and denial of the Holocaust.

During an interview on the Jenny Beth Show on April 30, Fine referred to Bilzerian as a “little Armenian” and described him as a “terrible antisemite.”

Fine further claimed that Bilzerian had previously made remarks about Donald Trump, alleging that Trump “was a pedophile rapist who should be impeached,” and dismissed such rhetoric as ineffective in U.S. politics.

“It may work in Armenia, where he’s from, but that’s not an argument. That’s not gonna work in the United States,” Fine said during the interview.