Threads that bind time: Journey through Int'l Carpet Festival 2026 [PHOTOS]

3 May 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

There is a moment just before the sun crests over the Caspian Sea when the ancient limestone walls of Baku's Icherisheher seem to hold their breath. But this May, the Old City is not sleeping; it is singing in a symphony of silk, wool, and color. The cobblestones that have weathered empires are now draped in the magnificent legacy of Azerbaijan. Welcome to the 2026 International Carpet Festival, where history isn't just remembered; it is woven.

Labyrinth of Color and Craft

If you were to walk through the imposing gates of Gosha Gala Square this week, you would not merely be stepping into the historic heart of Baku. You would be stepping directly into the soul of the Azerbaijani people. The 2026 International Carpet Festival has completely transformed Icherisheher into a sprawling, living tapestry, proving that the ancient art of carpet weaving is not a static relic behind museum glass, but a vibrant, breathing language. Here is a look at the magic unfolding within the fortress walls.

The narrow, winding alleys, ancient caravanserais, and historic squares have been overtaken by a bustling maze of stands and pavilions. At the main square, international and local artisans stand shoulder-to-shoulder. Here, the air is thick with the earthy scent of dyed wool and the sweet fragrance of Azerbaijani tea.

While the festival fiercely celebrates the local heritage, it embraces the world. Pavilions from guest nations like Morocco, and many others alongside global experts, bring a beautiful cross-cultural dialogue to the streets.

The festival also features vibratn exhibitions, art talks and master classes. The large-scale event includes performance programs and special educational activities designed for children.

Heritage Meets Modernity

Here you can also marvel at classical Azerbaijani carpets boasting ancient Karabakh, Guba, and Shirvan motifs, right alongside mind-bending contemporary pieces like the celebrated. Here, traditional folklore is reinterpreted through modern artistic language, blurring the lines between classic craft and modern art.

Perhaps the most mesmerizing aspect of the festival is not what hangs on the walls, but the creation happening right before your eyes. Dozens of master weavers sit at their looms. Their fingers move with a speed and precision that defies belief, tying knots in a mesmerizing blur of muscle memory. To watch them weave is to witness a silent conversation between the artisan and their ancestors. Visitors are invited to step up, touch the threads, and even try their hand at tying a knot during the interactive masterclasses. It is an intimate, tactile reminder of the human element behind every masterpiece.

Symphony for the Senses

Stages set up against the backdrop of the Maiden Tower host magnificent music, reflecting the same fiery spirit found in the carpet patterns.

As you wander from stand to stand, and admiring the intricate geometry of a newly woven rug, the swelling notes of traditional music provide the perfect soundtrack. It's an immersive, sensory embrace that makes it impossible not to fall in love with the culture.

The International Carpet Festival 2026 is organized by the Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Timed to the Carpet Weavers' Day, the festival is a triumph of preservation and pride. It proves that as long as there are hands to tie the knots and eyes to appreciate the patterns, the art of the Azerbaijani carpet will never fade.

As the sun sets over Icherisheher, casting a golden glow over the displayed masterpieces, the music softens but the energy remains. The 2026 International Carpet Festival leaves visitors with a beautiful realization: in Baku, time is not measured in seconds or hours, but in loops and knots, forever binding the past to the future.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.