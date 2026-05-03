Russia: Europe ignoring calls for dialogue at OSCE

3 May 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyanskiy (pictured) told RIA Novosti on Monday that Europe is ignoring Moscow's calls for dialogue within the organization, AzerNEWS reports.

He explained that the Russian initiative to discuss security issues has not resulted in a response from European countries. The official's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin advocated for the creation of a new security architecture in Europe and enhanced global security.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Europe against putting itself in a position of weakness, saying Thursday the bloc should not “humiliate” itself by begging Moscow to negotiate.

“What we have seen so far is that Russia does not want to engage in any kind of dialogue,” Kallas said after a Nordic-Baltic ministerial meeting. “We should not humiliate ourselves by being the demanders — you know, we beg you to talk to us.” Instead, she said, the goal must be to push Russia “from pretending to negotiate to actually negotiate.”

Her message comes as the EU ramps up pressure on Moscow on multiple fronts. Leaders this week finally unlocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine after months of wrangling, while also approving a 20th sanctions package targeting Russian banks and financial networks. The parallel moves were meant to show Europe can still act decisively — and keep Kyiv in the fight.

Moscow, meanwhile, is floating a limited Victory Day ceasefire as it scales back its May 9 parade, dropping tanks and heavy equipment for the first time in nearly 20 years, a sign of strain after months of losses and Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia.

At the same time, Europe is being forced to rethink its own defenses.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to pull American troops out of Germany, raising fresh doubts about Washington’s commitment to European security, after repeatedly saying he is reconsidering America’s membership of NATO.

Kallas warned Thursday that Russia is “gearing up its military for a long-term confrontation with the West” and that “showing weakness only invites aggression.”