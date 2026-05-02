Inflation spikes to two-year high of 10.9% in Pakistan

2 May 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

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Inflation rose to a near two-year high of 10.9% in April, driven by global supply shocks and the government's decision to fully pass on higher fuel costs to consumers, in addition to raising petroleum levy, sending energy, transport and food prices soaring, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

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