First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post about opening of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction [VIDEO]

1 May 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

"Opening of Islam Safarli Street following its reconstruction. Baku, 01.05.2026," the post reads.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a video on her social media accounts about the opening of Islam Safarli Street, covering the Sabail and Yasamal districts of Baku, on May 1, following its reconstruction, AzerNEWS reports.

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