Ganja emerges as platform for discussions on folklore heritage preservation [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) has conducted a scientific-practical seminar themed "The Importance of Folklore in the Development of Azerbaijani Culture" at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The seminar was organized with the support of the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Department of Culture, the Ganja Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall. Speaking at the event, MEMİM Director, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Associate Professor Vugar Gumbatov, pointed out that the purpose of the seminar was to highlight the importance of folkloric resources in the formation of national culture, discuss ways to develop the rich folk creativity, and pass it on to future generations.

The importance of popularizing and preserving folklore as an integral part of cultural heritage was noted in the framework of the state Concept "Culture of Azerbaijan – 2040," for which MEMİM implements various events and projects related to the protection and promotion of national folklore. The relevant topics of the presentations sparked lively discussions among the participants of the seminar.

Among the speakers were Deputy Head of the Department of Scientific Affairs at the ANAS Ganja Branch, PhD in Philology, Associate Professor Alimukhtar Mukhtarov, with the report "Folkloric Anthologies of Ganja," Senior Researcher at the Nizami Ganjavi Center, affiliated with the department, PhD in Pedagogical Sciences, Associate Professor Alemzar Tagiyeva – "Folkloric Sources in the Legacy of Nizami," Head of the "Dede Gorgud" Scientific Laboratory at Baku State University, PhD in Philology, Head of the Folklore Ensemble "Nənə qızlar" Almara Nabiyeva – "The Role of Artistic Collectives in the Popularization of Azerbaijani Folklore," and Head of the Department at the Institute of Architecture and Arts, Candidate of Art History Naila Rahimbayli – "Issues of Using Folklore in the Work of Azerbaijani Composers." In the artistic part of the seminar, moderated by MEMİM staff, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Honored Culture Worker Saadat Takhmirazgyzy, participants included soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic, the "Khakhishta" group from the Folk House of the village of Gyrygly at the Goygol District Culture Center, and the instrumental ensemble named after Gambara Huseynli of the Regional College at Ganja State University.

A video presentation of the performance by the Agdam Folklore Ensemble "Nənə qızlar" and a piano performance by composer Mammad Jafarov, head of the Ganja branch of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, added a special color to the event.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.