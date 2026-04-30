Chess pavilion opened in Belgrade at Azerbaijan's initiative [PHOTOS]

30 April 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An opening ceremony for a chess pavilion has been held in Tasmajdan Park in Belgrade, initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia and financially supported by AzVirt, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by Serbia's State Secretary for the Azerbaijan Ministry of Sports, Marko Keselj, the President of the Serbian Chess Federation, Andrija Jorgic, and embassy staff.

During the ceremony, it was noted that the opening of the chess pavilion at this location, just a few steps away from the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tasmajdan Park, was a source of great satisfaction.

It was emphasized that relations between the two countries have reached the highest level of strategic partnership.

It was also highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Belgrade in February marked an important historical milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

Following the official opening of the pavilion, a blitz chess tournament was held at the venue.