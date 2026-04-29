Iran may respond to US naval blockade with military action

29 April 2026 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian armed forces are planning a "practical and unprecedented military action" in retaliation for the ongoing naval blockade imposed by the United States, if it continues, the Iranian news outlet Press TV reported on Wednesday, citing a high-ranking security source, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, the security source stated that the Iranian forces have shown restraint so far because they wanted to give diplomacy and peace negotiations a chance, but noted that their "patience has limits."

The source also reportedly compared the naval blockade to "maritime banditry," adding that it will harm the US more than Iran, because the latter is "far more resilient to economic pressure" than the former.

Meanwhile, previous reports signaled that US President Donald Trump is also considering restarting airstrikes against Iran, among other options.