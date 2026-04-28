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Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India shows growth trend

28 April 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India shows growth trend
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Trade relations between Azerbaijan and India continued to expand in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a steady upward trajectory in bilateral economic cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

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