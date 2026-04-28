Tusk: Poland to build drone army with Ukraine help

28 April 2026 08:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Monday that Poland will build a drone army supported by Ukrainian expertise. Speaking at a security conference in Rzeszow alongside Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Tusk declared: "Today we begin this great project of a drone armada", AzerNEWS reports.

"For me, it is very important that these tragic, yet simultaneously impressive, experiences of Ukraine ... become part of Poland's know-how on how to defend Polish skies," he emphasized while highlighting Ukraine's battlefield experience

Tusk confirmed that Poland's plan "will be supported also by the technical expertise and drone competencies of our Ukrainian friends," with funding from European and Polish sources.

"Poland must have its own modern drone armada," he said, "so that we can ... tell Polish women and Polish men with full confidence that we are safe."