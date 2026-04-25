Azerbaijani government donates five electric buses to Ukraine’s Irpin [PHOTOS]

25 April 2026 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Ukrainian side hailed this step as an embodiment of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

During the working visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani government has donated five electric buses to the city of Irpin as humanitarian aid, AzerNEWS reports.

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