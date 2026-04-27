IAEA probes Zaporizhzhia incident that killed one

27 April 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday that it is starting an investigation into an incident near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

Earlier today, the facility's Russian management stated that a Ukrainian drone struck the transport workshop near the plant, killing a driver.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi repeated that strikes on or near nuclear power plants can "endanger nuclear safety and must not take place."

Zaporizhzhia's Russian spokesperson, Yevgeniya Yashina claimed that Ukrainian attacks on the plant and the nearby city of Energodar remain intense and that "the industrial zone, residential areas, and critical infrastructure are under attack."