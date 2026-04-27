Azerbaijan hosts German diplomats in Khankendi development tour [PHOTOS]

27 April 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On April 27, staff members of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Azerbaijan visited the city of Khankendi, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts the visit provided guests with detailed information about large-scale construction and development projects currently underway in the city.

It was noted that efforts to renew infrastructure and create a modern urban environment in Khankendi are continuing in a consistent and systematic manner.

Alongside reconstruction activities, the return of residents displaced from their native lands to Khankendi is also being facilitated.

It was also reported that relocation to the nearby settlement of Karkijahan has already taken place, and this process is continuing in a phased manner.

During their visit, the diplomatic representatives toured the city and visited Victory Square and Karabakh University.

They were briefed on the university’s activities and showed interest in the conditions created for students.