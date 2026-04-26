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Sunday, April 26, 2026

Azerbaijani president shares post regarding shooting in Washington

26 April 2026 10:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president shares post regarding shooting in Washington
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, shared a post on his X social media page regarding the shooting in Washington.

According to AzerNEWS, the post states:

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