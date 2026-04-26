Azerbaijani president shares post regarding shooting in Washington

26 April 2026 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Deeply disturbed by the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must be firmly condemned. Relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. Wishing them continued safety and…

According to AzerNEWS , the post states:

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, shared a post on his X social media page regarding the shooting in Washington.

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