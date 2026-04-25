Azerbaijani NGOs address Open Letter to New York Mayor over controversial remarks

25 April 2026 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A group of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has sent an open letter to New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, responding to his recent statements on the social media platform X, AzerNEWS reports.

In the open letter, the organizations stressed that statements made by a high-ranking public official should not be based on one-sided interpretations of events and must take into account historical and political realities.

The authors of the letter also emphasized the need for a more balanced and measured approach when assessing sensitive historical and regional issues.

"We - a group of civil society representatives from Azerbaijan - consider your statements on the X platform regarding the so-called Armenian genocide of 1915, as well as Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty in 2020–2023, which are far from reality, to be unacceptable. Unfortunately, in line with the spirit of the Biden-Blinken era, you have hurt the feelings of millions of people with this political statement, which is incompatible with your mandate as the Mayor of New York City," the letter said.

Earlier the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Aykhan Hajizade has condemned the statement of New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani regarding the so-called "Armenian genocide".

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press secretary in a statement on his X account emphasized that, public figures should act responsibly, refrain from spreading misinformation, and contribute to reconciliation rather than deepening division through politically motivated and historically false statements.