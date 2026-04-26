Over 55,000 students participate in nine year graduation exam

26 April 2026 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

More than 55,000 students took the graduation exam for general (9-year) secondary education on April 26, AzerNEWS reports citingt the State Examination Center.

The graduation exam for general (9-year) secondary education was held today in the following locations: Sabunchu (Part II), Nizami, Khazar (Part II), and Nasimi districts of Baku; Sumgayit (Part II); Absheron (Part II); Goygol; Goranboy; Naftalan; Gadabay; Tovuz; Gakh; Balakan; Zaqatala; Lerik; Jalilabad (Part II); Masalli (Part II); Barda; Tartar; Goychay; Saatly; Salyan; Kurdamir; Ismayilli; Sabirabad (Part II); Khachmaz (Part II); Guba (Part II); Agdara (Talysh, Goyarkh, Hasanriz, Shikharx, Suqovushan village schools); Lachin (City No. 2 Full Secondary School, Zabukh and Sus village full secondary schools); and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Today, students studying at the school on Chilov Island, in special boarding schools in Baku, in schools located in penal institutions, as well as in schools where instruction is conducted in Georgian, also took the graduation exam. At the school on Chilov Island, the exam supervisor and transportation of materials were provided by a helicopter from the Azneft Production Union.

In the cities and districts where the exam was held, a total of 240 exam buildings and 4,171 exam halls were allocated. The administration of the exams involved 926 exam supervisors and general supervisors, 5,197 proctors, 731 graduation regime staff (security personnel), and 240 building representatives.

Participation was planned for 55,282 students. Among the participants, 79 students with disabilities (visually impaired, cerebral palsy, hearing impaired, and others) also took part in the exam. To ensure their comfort, special exam halls were allocated, and for individuals with 81–100 percent visual impairment, individual supervisors were assigned. Facilities were also arranged to allow students with mobility restrictions to enter and move within the buildings and halls.

According to preliminary information, one student was removed from the exam for possessing a mobile phone, and further investigation will be conducted.

From April 27, the State Examination Center will begin processing exam protocols and answer sheets.

Since the exam included written open-ended tasks, which require time to check, the results are expected to be announced in approximately six weeks.

It should be noted that after the exam concluded, participants were allowed to take their question booklets with them.

The correct answers for the test tasks used in the exam (both closed and codable open-ended tasks) will be published on the website of the State Examination Center on April 27.