Azerbaijan sees significant growth in construction material production

26 April 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 14,800 cubic meters of precast concrete structures, marking a notable increase in the country's construction sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, this represents a growth of 4,100 cubic meters, or 38.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Overall, the total value of construction material production during January–March reached 309.4 million manat, up 12.4 percent from the corresponding period in 2025.

The increase reflects ongoing development in Azerbaijan's construction industry and a rising demand for building materials.