Prizes Announced for Winners of “Baku Marathon 2026”

24 April 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

The prize structure for the winners of the upcoming “Baku Marathon 2026”, to be held for the first time on May 3, has been officially announced, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized annually on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the event will this year be held as a full marathon for the first time, rather than a half marathon.

Winners of the men’s and women’s categories who complete the 42-kilometre course will each receive certificates and cash prizes. First-place finishers will be awarded 6,000 AZN, second place will receive 4,000 AZN, and third place will be granted 2,000 AZN.

In addition, all participants who complete the full marathon distance will receive medals.

Participants running shorter distances will also be recognized. The first 2,000 runners who complete the 21-kilometre half marathon will be awarded medals, while those finishing the 10-kilometre race will receive certificates.

Registration for participation in the marathon will close on April 25.

The event is expected to attract thousands of runners, marking a significant milestone as Baku transitions its flagship race into a full marathon format.