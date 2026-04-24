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Friday, April 24, 2026

Azerbaijan's imports of premium gasoline increase substantially

24 April 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's imports of premium gasoline increase substantially
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan significantly increased its imports of AI-95 (premium) gasoline in the first two months of 2026, reflecting evolving trends in domestic fuel consumption and production, AzerNEWS reports. According to reports, the country imported 34.5 thousand tons of 95-octane gasoline during January–February, resulting in an outflow of $29.91 million in foreign exchange. In comparison, imports in the same period of 2025 stood at 21 thousand tons worth...

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