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Friday, April 24, 2026

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover rises 28.9% in first quarter

24 April 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover rises 28.9% in first quarter
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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In the first three months of this year, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia reached $264.687 million, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. This figure represents a...

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