China reveals two previously unknown lunar minerals

24 April 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Chinese scientists have identified two previously unknown lunar minerals from samples returned by China’s Chang'e 5 mission, marking a significant breakthrough in deep-space research, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Global Times, the discovery was announced during the opening ceremony of the 11th China Space Day held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

The newly recognized minerals - magnesiochangesite-(Y) and changesite-(Ce) - have been formally approved and classified by the International Mineralogical Association. These findings represent the second and third lunar minerals discovered by Chinese researchers, following the identification of changesite-(Y) in 2022. Globally, they are the seventh and eighth new minerals ever discovered in lunar samples.

Despite their microscopic size, the crystals offer valuable insights into the Moon’s hidden complexity. Scientists say the findings reinforce the idea that the Moon is not just a barren landscape but a body rich in scientific and potentially economic resources.

Both minerals belong to the rare-earth phosphate category and are embedded within lunar dust. They are part of the merrillite group, a class of phosphate minerals found in samples from the Moon, Mars, and asteroids, known for their compositional diversity across planetary bodies.

Identifying the mineral posed a major challenge. Researchers analyzed tens of thousands of microscopic particles before isolating a single ideal crystal - just 20 micrometers wide - suitable for testing.

Scientists note that changesite-(Ce) shares a structural model with changesite-(Y) but differs in its elemental composition. While changesite-(Y) is dominated by yttrium, a heavy rare-earth element, changesite-(Ce) is dominated by cerium. This distinction provides new clues about the Moon’s geological evolution.

Image: Jin Liwang / Xinhua