WhatsApp adds AI message summaries

22 April 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In a recent TestFlight beta build of the WhatsApp app for Apple iOS, references were discovered to a new feature that will allow users to view AI-generated summaries of unread messages, AzerNEWS reports.

At present, WhatsApp already offers basic message summarization for individual chats. However, the upcoming update appears to introduce a more unified system — a single “unread messages summary” tool that works across all conversations. When users select the “Unread” filter in the Chats tab, a “Get Summary” button is expected to appear at the top of the screen.

The feature is reportedly powered by a system described as “Private Processing,” which is designed to generate summaries while preserving user privacy. According to the description, messages would be processed in a way that prevents direct exposure of content, while still producing a clear overview of what the user has missed.

The development is currently ongoing for both iOS and Android versions of the app, suggesting that Meta is preparing a broader rollout or at least an expanded public beta test. No official release date has been announced yet.

Interestingly, this move reflects a wider trend across messaging platforms: integrating AI not just for chatbots or writing assistance, but for “information compression” — helping users manage message overload. As conversations in group chats grow larger and faster, tools like this could fundamentally change how people catch up, potentially turning long unread message lists into short AI digests within seconds.