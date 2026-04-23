Jafar Jabbarly Youth Library marks World Book and Copyright Day [PHOTOS]

23 April 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An educational excursion has been organized at the Jafar Jabbarly Republic Youth Library on the occasion of the World Book and Copyright Day, AzerNEWS reports.

Students from Yasamal district's No. 133 secondary school participated in the event. During the excursion, the library's director, Aslan Jafarov, stressed the significant role of reading in shaping the worldview of young people. He pointed out that behind every work, there is a great effort of the author, and respecting this effort is the duty of every citizen.

The director also talked about the modern functions of libraries, stating that today, libraries are not just places where books are kept, but also serve as centers for information, knowledge, and innovation. He encouraged the students to make active use of libraries and to integrate reading into their daily lives.

During the excursion, students were given detailed information about the history and significance of World Book and Copyright Day and had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the library's activities.

The participants were also briefed on the library's usage guidelines and were introduced to the free internet service, electronic library, electronic catalog, and various electronic databases available to readers.

The students also became acquainted with the library's official website and the innovative materials created through artificial intelligence in recent times.

World Book and Copyright Day, celebrated annually on April 23, is a UNESCO-organized event aimed at promoting the love of reading, the importance of publishing, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

The date of April 23 is particularly symbolic as it also marks the deaths of two other literary giants—William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, making it a day of significant historical resonance for the world of literature.

In a fascinating historical quirk, both Shakespeare and Cervantes passed away on April 23, 1616, though not on the same calendar day. At that time, Spain followed the Gregorian calendar, while England adhered to the Julian calendar, meaning Shakespeare's death on May 3 (Gregorian) occurred 11 days after Cervantes' death.

In 1995, UNESCO officially established April 23 as World Book and Copyright Day, recognizing the contributions of authors and the role of copyright in safeguarding their work.

This global observance continues to shine a spotlight on the importance of books in education, culture, and creativity, reminding us of the vital role literature plays in shaping the world around us.