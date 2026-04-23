Azerbaijani President: Today our elders actively participate in all spheres of the country’s life

23 April 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"It is gratifying that today our elders actively participate in all spheres of the country’s life," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 9th Congress of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

"The growing threats in the world, especially the erosion of national and spiritual values and family values in many countries as a result of globalization and the harmful influence of social media platforms, further highlight the significance and role of the institution of eldership in Azerbaijan. One of the main tasks facing our elders is to raise our youth in the spirit of national patriotism and attachment to their roots and to guide them onto the right path," the head of state pointed out.