President of Latvia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

23 April 2026 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 23.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Latvian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials saw off President Edgars Rinkēvičs upon his departure.