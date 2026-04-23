Trans-Caspian International Transport Route sees threefold growth in transit volumes

23 April 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Transit traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has tripled over the past five years and is expected to reach 300,000 containers by 2030, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Nurzhan Kelbuganov, chairman of the Committee of Railway and Water Transport under the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, during a working visit to the Mangystau Region.

During the visit, Kelbuganov reviewed ongoing projects aimed at developing maritime infrastructure and expanding the country’s merchant fleet. He also toured port facilities and held meetings with shipping company executives, where strategic priorities for the development of the Middle Corridor were discussed.

Significant progress has already been made. Completed projects include the construction of a container hub and a vessel traffic management system at the Port of Aktau, as well as dredging operations and the modernization of Berth No. 1 at the Port of Kuryk. Additional roadside service infrastructure has also been established at Kuryk.

Officials say these projects will significantly increase port capacity and strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub along the Trans-Caspian corridor.

It should be pointed out that the TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor, connects China to Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, providing an increasingly important alternative trade route between Asia and Europe.